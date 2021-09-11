Iran envoy confirms IAEA head to visit Tehran for talks

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, arrives for a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet the head of the Iranian atomic agency, Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter, confirming a Reuters report about the visit. read more

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: "@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) tomorrow".

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

