Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran envoy confirms IAEA head to visit Tehran for talks

1 minute read

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, arrives for a news conference during a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Saturday to meet the head of the Iranian atomic agency, Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on Twitter, confirming a Reuters report about the visit. read more

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: "@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) tomorrow".

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 1:40 PM UTC

Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say

Israeli forces on Saturday captured two more of the six Palestinian militants who escaped from a maximum security jail this week, a police spokesperson said.

Middle East
Lebanon agrees new government to tackle economic collapse
Middle East
Explainer: How bad is the crisis in Lebanon?
Middle East
Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West
Middle East
Israeli officers shoot dead Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem Old City -officials