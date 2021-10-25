Iran feeds highly enriched uranium into more machines at Natanz -IAEA

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Iran fed uranium enriched to up to 20% purity, the level at which it is considered highly enriched, into an advanced centrifuge other than those already enriching to up to 60% at its Natanz site, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency last week it had temporarily fed uranium enriched to up to 20% into extra "single machine and intermediate cascades ... without any collection of products", the IAEA said in a statement, adding it later verified Iran had begun feeding just one IR-6 centrifuge but the product was not being collected.

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Chris Reese

