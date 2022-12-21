Iran Foreign Minister says he spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian looks on during a news conference in Tehran, Iran November 23, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart at a conference in Jordan the previous day, adding that the Saudi minister assured him of Riyadh's willingness to continue dialogue with Tehran.

"I had the chance to have friendly talks with my counterparts on the sidelines of Baghdad II conference ... my Saudi counterpart assured me of his country's willingness to continue the dialogue with Iran," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The Saudi foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amirabdollahian said he also spoke with the foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait.

Reporting by Elwely Elwelly in Dubai and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh; Editing by Toby Chopra

