Iran foreign minister says only diplomacy can resolve Ukraine crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis can only be resolved diplomatically, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a press conference in Tehran alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.