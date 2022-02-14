Iran foreign ministry spokesman says prisoner swap with U.S. on agenda

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that a prisoner swap with the United States was on the agenda in parallel with the nuclear talks in Vienna.

"This issue is currently on the agenda in parallel with the Vienna talks.... But it seems that the U.S. has not made a decision on it. Perhaps it is waiting for the results of the talks," said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

<a href="mailto:dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com" target="_blank">dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com</a>

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.