Iran says gas flows to Turkey resume after being cut on Thursday

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Iranian gas exports to Turkey have resumed after being cut on Thursday due to a technical fault, the Iranian Oil Ministry's news agency SHANA reported on Friday.

"Gas exports to Turkey, which had been suspended yesterday (Thursday, January 20) following a gas leak at a station on the Turkish side, have resumed," SHANA said.

Sector officials in Turkey said on Thursday that Iran had cut gas flows for up to 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Turkish authorities to order gas-fuelled power plants to cut gas use by 40%. read more

"The brief pause in the gas exports to Turkey was due to the pressure-boosting station in Turkey needing to make adjustments to receive the gas after a fall in pressure," SHANA said, without elaborating.

Turkey is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Iran alone provided 16% of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

