Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges - lawyer

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Iran has granted bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who has been charged with security offences, his lawyer was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency on Wednesday.

"Mr. Tahbaz was released on bail and with an electronic bracelet," Hojat Kermani was quoted as saying. Tahbaz also holds U.S. citizenship.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

