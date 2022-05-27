Iran Guards say they seize two Greek tankers in Gulf - state media

May 27 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf for unspecified violations on Friday, Iranian state media reported.

"The Revolutionary Guards Navy today seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," said a Guards statement, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

