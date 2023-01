Jan 7 (Reuters) - Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests, the judiciary said.

It identified the men as Mohammad Mehdi, 22 Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, 20.

