Iran 'happy' about dialogue between Turkey and Syria -foreign minister

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Beirut, Lebanon January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade.

"We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey, and we believe that it will reflect positively between the two countries," said Amirabdollahian, during a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya Gebeily Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

