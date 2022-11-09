Iran has detained two Spanish nationals during anti-government protests -Kurdish rights group















DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - According to the activist HRANA news agency, Iranian security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals during the nation-wide protest.

One has been identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was last heard from on Oct. 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: “Entry to Iran.”

HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24 years old. Baneira’s whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom











