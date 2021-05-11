Skip to main content

Middle EastIran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA report says

Reuters
1 minute read

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity at its above-ground Natanz enrichment plant, even higher than the 60% it had announced, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday in a report seen by Reuters, citing fluctuations in enrichment levels.

"According to Iran, fluctuations of the enrichment levels ... were experienced," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in the report to its member states.

"The Agency's analysis of the ES (environmental samples) taken on 22 April 2021 shows an enrichment level of up to 63% U-235, which is consistent with the fluctuations of the enrichment levels (described by Iran)," it added, without saying why the fluctuations had occurred.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:53 PM UTCGaza tower block collapses after Israeli air strike, witnesses say

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said.

Middle EastEast Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle
Middle EastIn Turkey, protests against Israel over surge in violence
Middle EastU.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels
Middle EastU.N. working to de-escalate tensions between Israel, Palstinians