Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iran and the United Nations' atomic watchdog had positive meetings in Vienna, Iran’s Nournews website reported on Friday, adding that details on the outcome of those talks would be announced soon.

"While nuclear talks are going on in Vienna, constructive interactions had taken place between the agency and Iranian officials in Vienna,” Nournews, which is affiliated to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported.

"Details will be announced soon."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.