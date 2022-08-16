Iran identifies its first case of monkeypox - Fars

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.