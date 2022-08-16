1 minute read
Iran identifies its first case of monkeypox - Fars
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.
A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.