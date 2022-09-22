Iran intelligence ministry warns against attending protests

1 minute read

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Intelligence Ministry warned on Thursday that attending protests over the death of a woman in police custody is illegal and demonstrators would face prosecution, Iranian news websites reported.

"Considering the exploitation of recent incidents (protests) by counter-revolutionary (opposition) movements, any presence and participation in such illegal gatherings ... will result in judicial prosecution," the websites quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.