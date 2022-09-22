Iran intelligence ministry warns against attending protests
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Intelligence Ministry warned on Thursday that attending protests over the death of a woman in police custody is illegal and demonstrators would face prosecution, Iranian news websites reported.
"Considering the exploitation of recent incidents (protests) by counter-revolutionary (opposition) movements, any presence and participation in such illegal gatherings ... will result in judicial prosecution," the websites quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.
