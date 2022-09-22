Iran intelligence ministry warns against attending protests

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 21, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran's Intelligence Ministry warned on Thursday that attending protests over the death of a woman in police custody is illegal and demonstrators would face prosecution, Iranian news websites reported.

"Considering the exploitation of recent incidents (protests) by counter-revolutionary (opposition) movements, any presence and participation in such illegal gatherings ... will result in judicial prosecution," the websites quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler

