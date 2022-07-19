Iran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Young Journalists Club reports

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran's army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).

"Currently, we are ready to export military equipment and weapons," Heydari said, a week after the United States acccused Iran of preparing to send "several hundreds of drones" to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected such accusations in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans

