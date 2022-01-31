Iran moves centrifuge-parts production from Karaj to Isfahan, IAEA says

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A month after ending a standoff with the U.N. nuclear watchdog over re-installing cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that was hit by apparent sabotage, Iran has moved its production elsewhere, the watchdog said on Monday.

Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would produce the parts in the city of Isfahan instead of at the TESA Karaj workshop, the IAEA said in a statement.

It added that IAEA inspectors had installed surveillance cameras in Isfahan on Jan. 24 and that the production of the parts there had not started then.

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Gareth Jones

