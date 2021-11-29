Iran must engage constructively to save nuclear deal - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference after signing an accord with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe, at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iran must engage constructively in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi by phone on Monday.

As talks to save the deal got under way in Vienna, Macron "stressed the need for Iran to engage constructively ... so discussions can allow a quick return to the accord," Macron's office said in a statement after the call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.