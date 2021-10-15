Skip to main content

Iran nuclear activities put region in "very dangerous place" -Saudi Foreign Minister bin Farhan

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin, Germany August 19, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that Iran was accelerating its nuclear activities and putting the region in “a very dangerous place” amid efforts to bring Tehran back into a 2015 nuclear deal.

Bin Farhan gave a wide ranging news conference in Washington on regional developments during his visit to the United States.

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been "cordial" but have not made substantial progress, he said.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay

