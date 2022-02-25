Iran nuclear chief says Tehran to enrich uranium to 20% even after nuclear deal- reports

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi speaks during a news conference with Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami (not seen) as they meet in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2021. Hadi Zand/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Iran will continue to enrich uranium to 20% purity even after sanctions on it are lifted and a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is revived, Iranian news agencies quoted the country's nuclear chief as saying on Friday.

"(Uranium) enrichment ... continues with a maximum ceiling of 60%, which led Westerners to rush to negotiations, and it will continue with the lifting of sanctions by both 20% and 5%," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.

The 2015 deal restricts the purity to which Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67%, far below the roughly 90% that is weapons-grade or the 20% Iran reached before the deal. Iran is now enriching to various levels, the highest being around 60%. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.