Iran nuclear chief says Vienna talks will be about US return to 2015 deal

Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami looks on during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi (not seen), in Tehran, Iran, November 23, 2021. Hadi Zand/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Friday that talks in Vienna next week will be about the United States returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Tehran and Washington are due to resume indirect negotiations, which have been on hold since June, in Vienna on Monday. Then-president Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018, and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

