Iran nuclear deal parties to meet to wrap up latest round of talks

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the European Union announced, as diplomats said the meeting will wrap up the latest round of talks on reviving the deal and adjourn discussions for at least a week.

A statement issued by the European Union, which is chairing the talks and leading shuttle diplomacy between Iran and the United States, did not say what time the meeting would take place. One delegate said it would be in the early evening

