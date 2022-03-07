Iran nuclear deal possible shortly if U.S. accepts Tehran's points - Iranian spokesperson

An Austrian police officer stands outside Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

March 7 (Reuters) - An agreement on Iran's nuclear program can be reached in "the shortest time" provided the United States accepts the points made by Iran at the talks underway in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

