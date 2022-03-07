1 minute read
Iran nuclear deal possible shortly if U.S. accepts Tehran's points - Iranian spokesperson
March 7 (Reuters) - An agreement on Iran's nuclear program can be reached in "the shortest time" provided the United States accepts the points made by Iran at the talks underway in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.
Reporting by Dubai newsroom; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra
