Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 - diplomats

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on both countries fully returning to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers are expected to resume on Thursday of next week, two diplomats said on Wednesday.

The remaining parties to the deal, not including the United States which quit under President Donald Trump, are holding a formal meeting in Vienna later on Wednesday to wrap up the current round of talks and decide when to meet again. The negotiations in Vienna began in April.

