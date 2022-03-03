Iran nuclear talks in final stages but 'not there yet,' coordinator says

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in the final stages but "definitely not there yet," the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora of the European Union, said on Twitter on Thursday.

"We are at the final stages of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA. Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation. Doing our best in the coordinator's team. But we are definitely not there yet," he said.

The deal's name is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Chris Reese

