Iran nuclear talks reaching final stage - E3 negotiators
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers are reaching their final stage and now require political input, E3 negotiators said in a statement on Friday.
"January has been the most intensive period of these talks to date," said the statement from the so-called E3: France, Britain and Germany.
"Everyone knows we are reaching the final stage, which requires political decisions. Negotiators are therefore returning to capitals for consultation.”
Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout
