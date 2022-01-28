Iran nuclear talks remain difficult, but indications deal can be reached-French official

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria December 17, 2021. Handout via REUTERS

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Talks between Iran and world powers remain difficult, but there are indications an agreement can be reached, a French presidential official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a telephone call etween French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the official said the question of guarantees for Iran and how to bring its nuclear programme back under control still needed clarification.

