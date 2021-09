The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he believes nuclear talks with Iran will resume within an acceptable period of time.

Borrell was speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha. Al Jazeera translated his words into Arabic.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Alison Williams

