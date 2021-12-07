Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday - Tasnim

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

It said Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani finalised the date of the resumption of the talks in a phone call with European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the report by U.S. or Iranian officials.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

