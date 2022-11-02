Iran official says Netanyahu return would create new challenge for U.S. and Israel – Ilna















DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - An adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards' chief commander said on Wednesday that a return of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to power would create a new challenge for the United States and Israel, said the semi-official Ilna news agency.

"Netanyahu's return to power will weaken the democratic government in America and will be the beginning of a new challenge for both Israel and Washington," Hossein Taleb said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.