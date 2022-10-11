Iran petrochemical workers rallied over wages, not part of Amini protest - official















DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iranian workers who went on strike on Monday in Assaluye petrochemical plant were angered by a dispute over wages and were not protesting against the death of a woman in police custody, a regional official said on Tuesday.

Governor Ali Hashemi said some Iranians tried to hijack the workers' protests by chanting anti-government slogans, according to Iran’s Young Journalists Club News (YJC) telegram account.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean











