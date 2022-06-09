Iran plans to disconnect 20 IAEA cameras, envoys quote Grossi as saying

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA, June 9 (Reuters) - Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency by letter that it plans to disconnect 20 IAEA surveillance cameras and other monitoring equipment, the agency's chief Rafael Grossi told its board on Thursday, diplomats at the meeting said.

Iran's move is apparent further retaliation for the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors' resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium particles at undeclared sites, which was passed on Wednesday evening. Grossi is due to hold a news conference on Iran at 1115 GMT. read more

