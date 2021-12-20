Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack - Nournews

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran will retaliate with a "crushing" response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country's top security body.

"If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centres, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression," Gholamali Rashid said during a military manoeuvre which started on Sunday, nournews added.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

