Iran President Raisi says he 'places hope in God, people,' not nuclear talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he speaks at Tehran's Friday prayer on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in televised remarks late on Friday that he placed hope in God and the Iranian people, and not any "economic miracle" from talks in Vienna to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"Regarding the talks, we place our hope in God first and then... in the capacities of the people of this country, and not at all any economic miracle that might arise from Vienna," Raisi said. "We do seek and will continue to work towards the lifting of sanctions, more importantly neutralising them."

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

