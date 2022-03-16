Iran raises April crude prices for Asia - source

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $4.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April, up $2.05 from the previous month, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.