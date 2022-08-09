1 minute read
Iran receives first telemetry data from "Khayyam" satellite - IRNA
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran's Space Organisation has received the first telemetry data sent from the "Khayyam" satellite, a remote-sensing Iranian satellite launched on Tuesday by a Russian rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the official IRNA news agency said. read more
Tehran has rejected claims the satellite could be used by Moscow to boost its intelligence capabilities in Ukraine, saying Iran will have full control and operation over it "from day one".
