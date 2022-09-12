Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iran has agreed to release the crews of two Greek tankers it seized in May in the Gulf in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece, the Greek union of commercial ships' seafarers said.

The case has strained relations between Athens and Tehran as tensions grow between Iran and the United States.

The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, was seized by Greece in April and had remained under arrest for months. The United States had confiscated part of its oil cargo due to sanctions. read more

Lana, which had engine problems, was officially released in July. Anchored off Piraeus since then, it has retrieved the oil cargo that the United States had confiscated and is expected to sail back to Iran. read more

Iran has agreed that the tankers' crew will be replaced, allowing their return to their countries of origin soon, the union said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

It was not clear when the two Greek tankers, still in the Middle East Gulf, will be released, the union said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Louise Heavens

