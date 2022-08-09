Iran releases Iranian-French academic Adelkhah on furlough - lawyer

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran has released Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on furlough for five days, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Emtedad website on Tuesday, adding it was hoped this would be extended.

Adelkhah was sentenced to six years in prison on national security charges by Iranian authorities.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

