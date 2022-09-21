Iran restricts access to Instagram as protests intensify - NetBlocks

An Iranian woman living in Turkey points at an old Iranian royal flag during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran has restricted access to Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) Instagram amid protests in the country over the death of a woman in police custody, internet shutdown observatory NetBlocks said on Wednesday.

The death last week of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", unleashed simmering anger over issues including freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions. read more

Iran's minister of communications said earlier in the day he had been misquoted after news outlets cited him as saying the authorities might disrupt internet services for security reasons. read more

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

