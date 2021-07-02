Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Iran to return to oil markets as soon as sanctions lifted, says Zanganeh

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Friday he told an OPEC+ meeting that Iran would return to the markets swiftly if U.S. sanctions are lifted, regardless of decisions made by the producer group.

"At this meeting, we spoke about Iran's return to the market, and I said that any decision which is made does not affect our will, and that whenever the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market in the shortest possible time," said Zanganeh, quoted by the Iranian Oil Ministry website SHANA.

