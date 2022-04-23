Iran Revolutionary Guards general unhurt after car shot at - state media

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire on a car carrying a senior Revolutionary Guards commander in restive southeastern Iran early on Saturday, killing a bodyguard, Iranian state media reported.

Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, a Guards commander in Sistan-Baluchistan province, was unhurt after the attack and the attackers were arrested, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Mahmoud Absalom, the bodyguard who was killed in the attack that occurred near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan, was the son of a senior Guards commander in the region, IRNA said.

The predominantly Sunni Muslim Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani and Afghan borders has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and Sunni Islamist militants fighting the country's Shi’ite authorities.

Many of Iran’s Sunnis complain of discrimination, a charge denied by the state.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.