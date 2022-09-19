Iran rights group says two killed in protests, no official confirmation

People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Iranian human rights group Hengaw said two men were killed on Monday in protests against the death of a Kurdish woman after her arrest by Iran's morality police, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

"In Monday's protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens - Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi - died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured," Hengaw said on its Twitter account.

