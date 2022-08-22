Iran says cooperation with Riyadh can help restoring regional peace

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday that talks with Saudi Arabia was a separate matter from talks to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact, adding that cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh could help restoration of calm and security in the Middle East.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, severed ties in 2016, with both parties backing allies fighting proxy wars across the region, from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

The fifth round of talks between the regional rivals aimed at restoring relations between the regional rivals were held in April.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams

