Middle East

Iran says has no obligation to respond to IAEA request on monitoring deal

Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Iran has no obligation to respond to the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA's request regarding an extension of a monitoring deal, the Iranian envoy to the body was quoted as saying on Friday, after the agency's head said an immediate response from Iran was needed. read more

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi "said that Iran was not required to comply" to the IAEA head's request, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Israel told its citizens on Friday they must again wear masks indoors, 10 days after being allowed to ditch them, amid a sustained surge in coronavirus infections attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Iran will return to full compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers only after removal of U.S sanctions and its verification by Tehran, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was cited by state media as saying on Friday.

The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists.

