Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Iran says Israel's policy will not change with new government - ISNA

1 minute read
1/2

People walk in front of a picture of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Iran does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to ISNA news agency, a day after Israel's parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister.

"Iran's enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don't think Israel's policies will change with the new government," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:12 AM UTCIsrael's new government begins, Netanyahu era ends

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday, with the former prime minister shying away from a handover ceremony with successor Naftali Bennett.

Middle EastNetanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era
Middle EastBiden welcomes new Israeli government, reaffirms security support
Middle EastExplainer: Who's who in Israel's new patchwork coalition government
Middle EastErdogan says he and Biden must leave troubles behind at NATO meeting