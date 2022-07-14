Iran says it will have a "harsh response" to any mistake from U.S. or its allies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan June 29, 2022. Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic will have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any mistake coming from Washington or its allies, during a speech in Kermanshah province on Thursday.

