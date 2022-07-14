1 minute read
Iran says it will have a "harsh response" to any mistake from U.S. or its allies
DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic will have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any mistake coming from Washington or its allies, during a speech in Kermanshah province on Thursday.
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet
