Iran says it won't allow foreign parties hurt Vienna talks - ISNA citing foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

March 7 (Reuters) - Tehran will not allow any foreign party to hurt its interests in the talks underway in Vienna on Iran's nuclear programme, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Monday, citing Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

