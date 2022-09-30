Iran says nine nationals of European countries detained for role in unrest















DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iranian security forces have arrested nine people from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries for their role in the protests against the death of a young woman in police custody, the Intelligence Ministry said on Friday.

The nine unidentified persons were detained "during the riots or while plotting in the background", the ministry said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

