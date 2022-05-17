Iran says no new development in Tehran-Riyadh talks -IRNA
DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday there has been "no new development" since April in talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported, shortly after a lawmaker said top diplomats of the rival countries will meet soon. {nL2N2X914Q]
"There are a number of issues on the agenda such as how the talks will continue and at which level," the ministry's spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA.
"No new developments have taken place since the last round of talks (in April) in Iraq."
