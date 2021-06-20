Iran says nuclear talks progressing, but some issues need more discussion

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers have moved closer to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's top nuclear negotiator said, adding that after the meeting on Sunday the delegations will return to their respective capitals for consultations.

"We are now closer than ever to an agreement but the distance that exists between us and an agreement remains and bridging it is not an easy job," Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state TV from Vienna.

"We will return to Tehran tonight."

